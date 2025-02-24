Hinds Deputy identified after losing his life responding to a call

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy has been identified after fatally losing his life responding to a domestic violence call.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Martin Shields, Jr.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shields was killed by gunfire on Sunday night, February 23.

An unidentified black male subject believed to be related to the call for service was also deceased inside the home on Midway Road.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying Shields has been employed with the department for 9 months, but his career extended beyond HCSO.

The department asks for prayers for Shields’ family, friends, and the law enforcement community.

