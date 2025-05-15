Hiring numbers drop for college graduates

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Graduation season is here and for many students, that means it’s time to hit the job market.

“What’s next?” It’s the question most college students face as they toss their caps in the air.

Many hope to land their dream job or at least do something in their career path.

But in today’s job market, expectations may need adjusting.

Bethany Mills is the Executive Director for The Career Center at Mississippi State University.

She said some fields are seeing a surge in demand.

“We’re seeing a demand in a few different areas. Supply chain logistics has actually increased. A lot of some of the more business majors, so finance, data analysts,” said Mills.

Human services and education are other fields in high demand.

The National Association of College and Employers releases a projection for the job outlook for college graduates every semester.

In the Fall, they predicted there would be a 7.3% increase in employers hiring the class of 2025.

This Spring? That number dropped significantly.

“It went down this past spring due to some of the uncertainties, I think, of the economy, down to 0.6%,” said Mills.

Elise Wilson is the Director of Career Services and Professional Development Center at Mississippi University for Women.

She said local hiring trends tell a different story — for now.

“Locally, as I talk to employers here around the Golden Triangle in Columbus, they are still hiring at a pretty decent rate. So, I’m not sure if those national numbers have hit the GTR yet, but I would assume that they’re coming,” said Wilson.

Wilson said how employers choose their workers have changed.

“Employers aren’t necessarily concerned about that specific degree and what it’s in, but that you have a four-year degree is the most important piece,” said Wilson.

And it’s not just the diploma; it’s the skills that come with it.

“Those most important skills that employers are looking for, communication skills, written and

oral communication skills, and critical thinking,” said Wilson.

The Career Center at MSU encourages students to apply for jobs in industries that are growing.

They also said they haven’t seen a huge decline in employers at the Center.

Healthcare and manufacturing are some of the top industries in Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.