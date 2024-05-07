Historic MSU dining hall set for renovations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When students return to MSU in the fall, they’ll have some different dining options.

Perry Cafeteria will be undergoing extensive renovations that will take the entire 2024-2025 school year.

The makeover is expected to cost about $30 million.

With Perry cafeteria out of commission, the university will be bringing in a new option to “feed the dog inside.”

There will be four to six food trucks located throughout the campus.

MSU students said their experiences with the cafeteria are always amazing.

“The Perry has always been my favorite spot to go on campus,” Josiah Noruk said. “I mean it has a nice style on the inside. It really makes you feel warm and welcome and the people there are always nice to you. The food is usually pretty good as well. I’ve always enjoyed it,” said Josiah Noruk, an MSU student.

“I love Perry,” Cobey Brantley said. “A lot of times, I usually go for lunch instead of breakfast because I’m just not a morning person per se. I don’t eat breakfast but, I love their choices for lunch and just the whole experience that comes with it. The workers there are really nice. It is a lot quieter than most areas too. So, like you can really multi-task in there and study with your friends and everything else. It’s just a great experience overall,” said Cobey Brantley, an MSU student.

On May 6, the Perry cafeteria celebrated one last time before renovations start with a free food party for students.

