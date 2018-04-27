History Comes Alive in Vernon

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) –Visitors to Vernon got a living history lesson Friday night.

The Courthouse Square was converted into a live action History book as locals dressed in period clothing told the story of Lamar County.

- Advertisement -

“Lamar in the Beginning” related the stories of several historical figures from the county.

Organizers see it as an opportunity to keep the history of the area alive for future generations.

“I think for our children to know where they came from and what happened here. We drive through town. We see this courthouse but we don’t know what happened here. I’m just so excited about where we came from and the people that began our county.”

The event was part of the statewide celebration of Alabama’s Bicentennial.