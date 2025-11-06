Holiday Bazaar to take place at the Mill in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas Season has officially begun in Starkville.

No, it’s not the first sighting of a Mariah Carey video. It’s the 53rd Annual Holiday Bazaar!

The holiday tradition is taking over The Mill for two days of unique Christmas shopping.

The Bazaar features handmade and unique items from a variety of makers and local businesses.

People from across the state come to check off items on their Christmas lists every year.

Organizers said it sets the holiday mood.

“I just think that this event is really special and unique, and it’s just a great way to support local vendors and makers that are from the community and around the surrounding areas,” said Starkville Main Street Director Paige Watson.

The Holiday Bazaar continues tomorrow, November 6, at The Mill. Admission is $5, and doors open at 10 am.

