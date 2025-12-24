Holiday riders roll through Columbus spreading holiday cheer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On this Christmas Eve, families across Columbus got a special surprise as a group of motorcycle riders dressed as Santa, the Grinch, and other holiday favorites hit the streets to spread cheer.

The Miles Per Hour Motorcycle Club says the holiday ride has become a tradition — one that brings smiles everywhere they go.

The group says they started the Christmas Eve ride years ago, but it has grown into something much bigger — a chance to give back and show love to the community.

They say bringing a little happiness matters, especially for people who may be struggling during the holidays.

“It’s been overwhelming… we’ve been getting calls all day,” said a rider. “It’s a joy to see the look on all the people’s faces.”

“It’s all about loving God, loving your Holy Spirit… if you put love out, it’ll come back to you,” said a rider.

The riders traveled through neighborhoods across the city before ending their route at Walmart, where kids lined up to take pictures and meet the characters.

The group says they’ll be back again next year — hoping to make the tradition even bigger.