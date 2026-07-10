Holliday’s Helping Hands helps prepare area students for back-to-school

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native is continuing her mission of giving back to her hometown.

For a 5th year, Katina Holliday and Holliday’s Helping Hands are supplying area students with what they need to go back to school prepared.

Holliday’s Helping Hands teamed up with Urgent Care at the Pointe and Jesus Outreach Ministry to give away backpacks loaded with school supplies today at Freshly’s Market in Aberdeen.

Katina Holliday began the supply giveaway in her adopted home in California during COVID, but also the need in her original hometown, and came back to give back.

“You know, whenever I do something, I want to be sure we’re creating a legacy. And that legacy, believe it or not, people think it’s monetary. Right? No, it’s a legacy of someone helping someone else. So, that’s what I want them to take away, because the same little girl that someone else helped, which is me who grew up in this community, I want to make sure that is passed down to other generations. they may help someone, and we can bring each other up,” said Katina.

If you want to keep up with Holliday’s work or help the foundation out, you can check out their website at hollidayshh.org.

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