Home break-in turns into murder investigation

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A home break in turns deadly in Winston County.

A teenager is accused of pulling the trigger.

Andres Galvan, 17, is charged with breaking and entering and murder.

His bond was set at $125,000.

The shooting happened about 10:30 Thursday night on Blaine Road.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh, says Galvan forced his way into a bedroom window.

Pugh believes the teen was there to see an ex-girlfriend and didn’t know Ceasar Lopez, 23, was there.

Investigators say an argument started and Lopez was shot with a .22 magnum handgun.