Home catches fire in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home caught fire in Monroe County on Monday, January 27.

The blaze happened at 40089 Pinebrook Circle.

Bartahatchie Fire Chief Keith Box told WCBI when firefighters arrived a vehicle and part of the house were on fire.

After battling smoke and flames for about 20 minutes, box believes about half of the house can be saved.

Three volunteer fire departments from Monroe County and at least one from Lowndes County helped put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the blaze has not been determined.

