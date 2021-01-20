TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Ten schools across Northeast Mississippi will receive thousands of dollars in cleaning and sanitation supplies, thanks to Home Depot.

Associates at the Tupelo Home Depot store have come in on their day off, volunteering to make a difference for schools throughout the region.

- Advertisement -

Yreyrey Perez spent her morning helping pack sixty-five-gallon buckets full of cleaning and sanitation supplies for Tremont Schools.

Perez and nine other associates volunteered to take part in the project. Together they packed six hundred buckets for ten area schools. Each school gets sixty buckets of valuable supplies. Perez says it’s important to show support for teachers, staff, and students.

“Mainly for the kids, so they can have a clean environment, where they can study and learn more and as they get older they can also provide for the community,” Perez said.

In recent years, associates at store 2906 took part in community service projects such as building wheelchair ramps at people’s homes, but Covid 19 has temporarily changed things. So this year, associates worked in teams, to pack the cleaning kits.

LaToya Fields helps coordinate the outreaches and knows that schools need extra help during this critical time.

“I always say count it a blessing to be a blessing and we work through a company that thinks about their community just as much as they think about their associates,” Fields said.

The supplies packed Wednesday will be delivered to area schools starting Thursday, and throughout next week.

The community service projects are funded by the Home Depot Foundation