Home inspectors with FEMA will be in Monroe, Montgomery Counties

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – FEMA has an update for folks in Monroe and Montgomery Counties.

FEMA-contracted home inspectors will be working in those areas.

After applying for FEMA financial assistance, you may be contacted to schedule an appointment for an inspection of the damage to your home.

This means you may get a call from an unknown or restricted phone number.

These inspectors will have an official “FEMA Contractor” photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.

FEMA inspectors will have your nine-digit registration number and never ask for money. They will not ask for bank account information or Social Security number.

You can always call the FEMA Helpline at the number on your screen for help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter