Home ruled a total loss after a fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home in Oktibbeha County is ruled a total loss after an early morning fire.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, at around 4 am, a fire was reported on Self Creek Road.

Upon arrival, the mobile home was completely involved.

Adaton, Central, and Maben Volunteer Fire Departments extinguished the fire and saved two other structures and a nearby house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

This case is under investigation.

