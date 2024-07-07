Homeless Coalition finds ways to help with heat safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As temperatures soar into the upper 90’s this week, folks in Columbus will have a place to cool off.

The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition is opening a cooling station.

It opened this morning at 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That’s just off 14th Avenue North.

The cooling station will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. each day this month.

You can also get housing and utility assessments done at the shelter, which could determine if you qualify for assistance.

“So, it’s just so when they get in the doors we can access their needs such as housing, food insecurity, utility assistance or, even if they need fans if it’s warm in their homes,” Susan Garton said. “So we want to make sure that everyone families, and individuals have what they need to go ahead and make it through the summer cause the temps are rising constantly and we just want to make sure that everyone has a need met.”

The summer cooling station will be available through the whole month of July.

