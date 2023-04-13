Homicide investigation in Oktibbeha Co. underway

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Wcbi received new details about a death investigation in Oktibbeha County that was first reported Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is working on a homicide investigation after one person is found dead.

Deputies arrived at Teagarden Lane, a trailer park community, around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect has been arrested.

Neighbors and witnesses tell WCBI that they believe this is a domestic situation.

Sheriff Steve Gladney described the crime scene Wednesday afternoon.

“What does the inside of the home look like?” asked WCBI’s Winston Reed. Sheriff Gladney responded, “Well, I haven’t been in there but it’s pretty gruesome. This is so early right now. We interviewed some people and we have people at our office now that’s being interviewed.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the state crime lab are assisting in this investigation.