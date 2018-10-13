Homicide Investigation Underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a reported homicide this morning in Columbus.

Police responded to the 300 block of 11th Street South around 8 am.

Police say the victim is a male who suffered a gunshot wound who was found inside the apartment.

However, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant will be brought in to determine the cause of death.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says he believes the victim and suspect knew each other and do not believe the act to be random in any way.

We will bring you the latest on this story as information becomes available to us.