Homicide investigation underway in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County investigators want to know what happened to a man found Thursday morning on Burns Road.

The body of a man was found around 8 a.m. Thursday by a driver.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Lorenzo Halthon Jr.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department confirms this is a homicide, and they’re actively pursuing leads.

“A little after 7:30 this morning a motorist traveling on Burns Road saw what appeared to be an African American male laying in the ditch and called 911. At the time deputies responding to the scene discovered a deceased male and foul play is suspected. We are treating this as a criminal matter. We are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with knowledge of this case is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online at WCBI.com