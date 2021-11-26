Honeypot Catering hands out free Thanksgiving meals to go in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, Honeypot Catering handed out free Thanksgiving dinners to go over at Fire Station Three in Starkville.

Owner Angela Colbert says they did the same thing in 2020 during Christmas in West Point and decided to bring it back for Thanksgiving. She says it’s their way of giving back to the community, whether it’s someone who is among the less fortunate, first responders or anyone who has to be away from home.

Their meals included roasted and smoked turkey, dressing, candied yams, greens and cranberry white chocolate bread pudding. Colbert says they made enough for 300 people.

“That makes a huge difference,” she says. “Someone’s thinking about you. You’re not with your family, but to get a home-cooked meal? That makes a difference. It does. First responders, they have to work today, they’re not with their family, they’re more than happy to come out and get a meal. So anybody that wants a hot Thanksgiving Day meal, we’re here for that.”

Honeypot gave out food till around 2 p.m. Afterwards, Colbert says they took the leftover food to the Oktibbeha County Jail, which she says was about enough for 65 to 70 people.