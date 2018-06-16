COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – The heat was on and so was the grill. Dozens gathered for the “Hope For Bobby” fundraiser. Bobby Wilson is a well known member of the community.

Even though getting around is tough for Mr. Wilson, he still volunteers to mow the lawn at local churches.

As a way to say “Thank You,” the Community Benefit Committee, and Lowe’s, put on a fish fry and bbq plate sale.

The money collected will go towards making Mr. Wilson’s house more handicap accessible.

“So many times i run across people with two legs and don’t give back as much as Mr. Bobby,” said CPD Officer Rhonda Sanders.

” I don’t let nothing stop me from going or nothing like that because god put me here and I’m just not going to slow up. I just keep on going until he calls me home,”said Mr. Wilson.

On June 29th and June 30th, volunteers will get to work on Mr. Wilson’s home.