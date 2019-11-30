Horse racing reaches critical moment after rash of deaths

Growing concern over the number of horses dying on race tracks – an average of 10 a week – is forcing the racing industry to reassess how it conducts its business. Some are calling for more regulation, while others want an outright ban, CBS News correspondent Don Dahler reports.

No one knows the thrill, and the risks, of the sport more than Hall Of Fame jockey Gary Stevens. He won 5,000 races, including the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes three times each. He even had a role in the movie “Seabiscuit.”



But Stevens is now worried the sport he loves is in existential danger.

After the most recent death of a horse at Santa Anita during the Breeders’ Cup Classic despite an unprecedented number of reforms implemented at that track the past few months, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued an ominous warning: “If the horse racing industry is unwilling to treat these magnificent creatures humanely, it has no business operating in the United States.”

Stevens said: “I’m scared for racing here in California. I really am.”

“The misconception is that we’re not caring for these horses, and that we as a group don’t care. We care,” he said.

There have always been fatalities in horse racing. When the half-ton athletes are racing at full speed — about 40 miles an hour — only one foot at a time hits the ground, which is an enormous amount of violent pressure on relatively narrow leg bones. When a broken bone occurs, thoroughbreds are simply physiologically incapable of staying alive while the bone heals.

But horse race deaths in the United States are two to three times higher than in Europe, where there are tighter controls on race-day medications and where training and the tracks themselves are different.

The biggest problem in the U.S. is the lack of a strong central authority, said Arthur Hancock III, whose Stone Farm stables in Kentucky has fielded 14 international champions. There is no commissioner, resulting in a patchwork of conflicting regulations over drugs, veterinary records, and even use of the whip.

“We have 38 different racing jurisdictions. … I call all these groups fiefdoms and they can’t get together,” he said.



Hancock also believes American horses are entirely over-medicated, and many drugs mask underlying issues, putting perhaps slightly injured horses on the path to a fatal injury.

In most states, both Lasix, an anti-bleeding drug, and the anti-inflammatory Phenylbutazone, known as bute, are allowed on race day. A European study released this month statistically connected bute to on-track breakdowns.

“I contend that if a horse needs drugs to run he doesn’t need to be running. He needs to run on his natural ability … not some chemically induced ability,” Hancock said.

A bill now before Congress would eliminate all race-day medications and give enforcement authority to the doping agency that oversees the Olympics. It would also establish an independent central authority charged with improving horse and rider safety.

Stevens said he would “absolutely” support that type of authority.

“Are you optimistic now that change will happen?” Dahler asked.

“It’s gotta happen, or they’re done here. Period. And if they’re done here, it’s going to be a tidal wave across the United States,” Stevens said.

Just this month, a group of owners, tracks and organizations that represent 85% of American horse racing announced their own initiative to establish a thoroughbred safety coalition. But Hancock is skeptical that the industry is capable of policing itself.