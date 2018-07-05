Hospital buildings evacuated after possible release of tuberculosis – live updates

A “small amount of tuberculosis” may have been released in an internal bridge between two research buildings at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, the hospital said Thursday. Some employees have been isolated and were expected to be evaluated by the fire department, spokesperson Kim Hoppe said in a statement.

Hoppe didn’t specify how many employees were isolated.

The two buildings connected by the internal bridge — Cancer Research Building 1 and Cancer Research Building 2 — were evacuated as a precaution, Hoppe said.

There was no indication that others may have been exposed to the tuberculosis, Hoppe said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.