Hospital capacity is a growing concern as COVID-19 cases rise

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Cases and concerns continue to rise after the state reported another high number of Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals are steadily filling up and it’s leaving health officials concerned about the number of patients they can house.

- Advertisement -

State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs says COVID-19 is getting worse throughout the State. That increase in cases has five of the largest hospitals in Mississippi full.

“We’ve had a steady increase in coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations over the last couple weeks which is not a surprise. We’ve been talking about this saying it’s coming and here it is,” said Dr. Dobbs.

On Tuesday, 703 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

Dr. Dobbs says the ability to provide patient care is creating more questions than answers.

“When I talk to my ER colleagues, I’m understanding they can’t get anywhere because there is nowhere to send them. We’re sending people out of state all the time because Mississippi hospitals can not take care of Mississippi patients,” said Dr. Dobbs.

OCH Regional Medical Center has 3 Covid-19 patients, with one in ICU. Three beds are available with others on reserve.

Baptist Golden Triangle has 12 patients in ICU. They have the capacity to add additional beds if needed.

In a statement from North Mississippi Medical Center, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jeremy Blanchard says there are ICU beds available at the Tupelo hospital and within their system to care for COVID and non-COVID patients.

“I’m also convinced that what we’re doing now is not working. It is not safe, it is not smart and it is not effective. We went from shelter in place to wide open,” said UMMC Chancellor, Dr. Lou Ann Woodward.

Woodward and Governor Tate Reeves are urging citizens to wear a mask.

“What we have got to find is the right place in that middle ground. We have got to find a way to live. We’ve got to find the right way to live with this virus for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Woodward.

“What we’re trying to ask Mississippians to do is to recognize the risk the state currently faces, we’re asking our local law enforcement team and officers to help people adhere to these rules and guidelines and just use common sense,” said Governor Reeves.

And it’s going to take several medical facilities to keep control of the outbreak.

“Now is the time for the hospitals to have to step up and try to counter the impacts of reckless social behavior,” said Dr. Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs says rural hospitals will be used for any overflow.

Itawamba Community College has an agreement with the Mississippi State Department of Health to serve as an official site in North Mississippi to be used as an Alternative Care Site. Any facility that would be used will be completely isolated during use and sanitized post-activation.

There are also plans for opening Camp Shelby if hospitals in the state become overwhelmed.