Hospitalizations, ICU Care Increases In Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of people in hospitals and the care they need takes a sharp increase.

Mississippi health experts report 862 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

1,272 people have died in the state after being diagnosed with the virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the most people in the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

There are also record numbers in ICU (227) and on a ventilator (126).

In our viewing area, Pontotoc County has the most, new cases with 27. Lafayette (18), Monroe (12), and Lee (10) followed.