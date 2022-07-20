Hot again Thursday with afternoon strong storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Active weather returns to the region on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. Low near 76°.

THURSDAY: High near 96°. A mix of sun and clouds to start the day, then thunderstorms will develop and move through during the afternoon & evening hours. A lot of moisture and instability will be in place, so some storms could be severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail is possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Seek shelter indoors if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your location!

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High near 94°. Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day. Rain coverage will be less than Thursday and severe weather is not expected. Chance of rain: 20%.

THE WEEKEND: Things begin to dry out on Saturday and that will set the stage for more July heat. The weekend looks dry, but hot. Go to a lake or pool and stay cool! Enjoy!

Have a great night!