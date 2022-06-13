Hot and dry weather takes hold
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: We stick with highs in the mid to upper 90s as high pressure tightens its grip on the southeast. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will keep us warm day and night, with lows in the 70s throughout next week.
MONDAY: Monday marks the second straight day of highs in the mid 90s as plentiful sunshine aids in our trend of warmth. Overnight low bottom out in the upper 70s. No rain is expected Monday.
TUESDAY: Once again we are stuck with highs in the mid 90s, for what may feel like a never-ending trend. More sunshine backs up our sultry regime as the skies remain dry. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs remain in the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of the week as high pressure conditions prevail. The odd pop-up shower or thunderstorm on some of these days cannot be ruled out, however the pattern remains generally dry. Lows stick in the mid 70s initially, before dropping into the low 70s by the end of the week.