Hot and dry Wednesday, rain chance returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures hover in the upper 90s Wednesday ahead of humidity/rain chances starting Thursday PM.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good deal of sunshine again with highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, especially for areas north of US 82. An increase in moisture south of US 82 could lead to a late-day shower or two.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: An isolated early evening shower will be possible, but most of the night should be dry with passing clouds. It will be noticeably more humid as well, with lows dropping only to the lower or middle 70s.

THU/FRI: Finally, some “normal” summer weather! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days w/highs in the 90s, but there will also be a few afternoon showers and storms. These will be most likely between 3-8 PM.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Expect more of the same – highs near 90 degrees with about a 30% for storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. While moisture may drop off slightly by Labor Day Monday, a few showers could still linger.