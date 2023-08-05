Hot and Humid Ahead of More Storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Muggy conditions continue through this week. Starting off your Saturday morning with a few isolated showers and dense fog for your morning commute. Heading into the evening hours, a few isolated storms will push through the region. More rain and storms will continue on and off again through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

TODAY – It will be another hot and muggy day here in NE Mississippi with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Skies remain mostly cloudy with more storm chances this afternoon, making it very humid outside. Due to this, we are under another heat advisory until 8:00 p.m. tonight. Things should start to dry out as we head into the overnight hours, but there still remains a slight chance for a few isolated showers.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be much similar to today, but only a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures are once again climbing into the lower 90s and reaching a high of 92 tomorrow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance of an isolated storm or two.

NEXT WEEK – Don’t lose the rain gear just yet! Storm chances carry over into the early part of next week!