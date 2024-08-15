Hot and humid weather returns, storm chances possible Fri & Sat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for most of the viewing area. Rain chances stay isolated Thursday but could increase Fri/Sat.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs reaching the middle 90s area-wide. With increased moisture, the heat index will range from roughly 103 to 110 degrees…so take it easy outside! A few showers are possible in the afternoon, most likely west of US 45 toward I-55.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Not much relief overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: The day starts dry and heats up fast, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Once again, heat indices could approach or even exceed 110° in a few spots. At least isolated storms are possible by afternoon as well, and some could carry strong to even severe potential with damaging wind.

WEEKEND: Additional storms are possible either Friday night or into the day Saturday. A few could become locally intense with wind gust potential. The front responsible for the storm risk should push through early Sunday, bringing an end to rain & storm chances for a few days. Next week looks a bit more pleasant with drier air!