Hot and humid week continues ahead of weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and quite humid weather continues for the next several days. Rain chances increase by Saturday.

TUESDAY: On the heels of a warm and mostly dry 4th of July, today offers more heat & humidity with another heat advisory. Showers and storms appear slightly more probable, especially for areas in far eastern MS into western AL. The best coverage of rain in the state will be along/south of I-20. Watch for prolonged heat indices to potentially exceed 105 degrees today.

REST OF WEEK: Rain coverage will be quite spotty for the middle and end of the week. Highs each day add from the day before, reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees by Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks to bring fairly appreciable rain chances to the region as a weak front works in from the north. Behind the front, Sunday looks drier but still stays quite hot and considerably humid.