Hot and humid with storm chances the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat and humidity will continue, but there could be a few intense storms over the next few days as well.

FRIDAY: The day starts with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures are expected to quickly climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values could exceed 110 degrees for some as well. A few locally strong storms are possible after 3 PM across northeastern MS into north & central Alabama.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A couple of showers or storms will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours, but the coverage should be quite localized. Lows will only drop to the middle 70s – warm & balmy!

WEEKEND: The same general pattern will continue through Saturday and Sunday. A few locally intense storms are possible each afternoon during peak heating, but with an unusually active jet stream, we could see stormy action in the morning or evening hours as well. We’ll update the timing as best we can over the next few days.

NEXT WEEK: Our well-advertised front is still set to move through Sunday night, ushering in some much drier air for the first half of the week. More “tolerable” heat is expected during the day with overnight lows well down in the 60s.