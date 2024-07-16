Hot and mostly dry Tuesday with rain chances ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Tuesday will see high temperatures peak in the upper 90s with a slight chance of a shower this afternoon with rain chances quickly increasing Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Heat advisories are in place for the entirety of northeast Mississippi as heat index values should surpass 105 degrees, posing some heat stress danger. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s, and there is a small chance of an afternoon shower. Tuesday night looks calm with mostly clear skies, and temps falling into the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hump day will be another hot one for us, with temps in the mid 90s. Rain chances will increase through out the day, which I have set at 50%. Through the day a cold front will start to meander its way south toward us, setting the stage for lots of rain and cooler temperatures late week. Wednesday night, as this front approaches, temps will dip into the low 70s as the afternoon storms wane.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: The cold front mentioned earlier will start to pass through the region Thursday, slowing down as it does so. This frontal boundary will eventually come to a halt and become a stationary boundary, serving as a driver of our rain chances Friday and through the upcoming weekend. This will slightly cool us down Thursday and Friday, with highs only reaching the upper 80s. This rainy and cooler pattern we are about to enter will be a nice change of pace from the dry heat we have been stuck with so much this summer, and should do well to help fight back the drought conditions in MS and the southeast.