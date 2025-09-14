Hot Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: Another lovely night as clear skies will take hold. Lows will drop down to 64.

TOMORROW: The dry weather continues as sunshine will stay all day. Look for highs to increase into the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: High Pressure will dominate our area during the week leaving us mostly sunny and dry. Expect highs to stay in the mid 90’s and lows in the mid 60’s. We do keep our northerly winds with us which will limit our humidity down with dew points staying in the low 60’s.