YMCA of Memphis and Mid-South to served food boxes at West Jackson Street Baptist Church

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South, and a Tupelo church are ‘serving up smiles’ as part of a summer feeding program for kids.

Every Tuesday this summer, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South will have its truck parked at West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Inside the truck are 880 boxes of food.

Each box has enough food for breakfast and lunch for one week. The food boxes are for anyone 18 and younger. This is the first time the YMCA has brought its weekly feeding program, called “Serving Up Smiles,” to Northeast Mississippi.

To get a food box, you just drive through the line at West Jackson Street Baptist Church every Tuesday morning from 9 until 11 thirty.

You don’t need to register or show an ID.

Statistics show that 17% of Mississippi’s residents are food insecure.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6 to learn more.

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