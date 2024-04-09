Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut to attend Grove Bowl

Ole Miss football announced it will be changing the format of the Grove Bowl this season. The team is straying from a typical spring game and is making it more like an NFL Pro Bowl experience.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said there will be 7 on 7, an obstacle course, a dunk contest and a hot dog eating contest that 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut will be attending.

Kiffin was asked how he got Chestnut to come to the Grove Bowl he simply answered, “I slid into his DM’s.”

The Grove Bowl is set for Saturday at 3 PM.