Hot Father’s Day weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will soar into the middle & upper 90s the next few days, potentially reaching 100 degrees over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect more sunshine with highs into the middle 90s by afternoon, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees in spots.

WEEKEND: Saturday will bring upper 90s to the table under a mix of sun & clouds. There’s a chance a couple areas could see 100 degrees. On Father’s Day Sunday, the heat continues! Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees in several areas, with heat indices upwards of 105°. There is some hope for a few late afternoon showers Sunday, but rain coverage looks to stay less than 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are possible to kick off a new work week, but the bulk of the tropical moisture looks to stay south & southwest of the area. There could be some tropical development in the west or southwest Gulf, but we’ll be too far away to feel any rainy impacts. Instead, we’ll stay mostly dry, hot, & humid through mid-week w/highs staying at or above 90 degrees.