Hot for our Sunday before cooler temperatures move in next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot and sunny day ahead for our Sunday! We’ll continue with mostly clear sky conditions and warm temperatures for our Monday, but expect more Fall like temperatures by our Tuesday and the rest of next week!

TONIGHT – We have another pleasant end to our Saturday evening! We’ll continue to see mostly clear conditions and winds out of the East at 5 mph. Expect overnight lows to drop into the mid 60s tonight.

TOMORROW – We’ll have another mild start for our Sunday morning! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs quickly climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon! We could see a few spots with highs into the low 90s, so if you have any outdoor plans for tomorrow be sure to stay hydrated!

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead towards the next work week, we’ll have a stronger cold front push through late Monday to give us some much COOLER temperatures for the rest of next week! We’ll start to see overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 50s by Monday night!