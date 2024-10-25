Hot Friday ahead of weekend front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be near record levels Friday before a weekend front.

FRIDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will soar into the 80s…pushing 90 degrees in a few spots. This *should* be the last day we’re close to 90 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect a mild night with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will eventually drop into the 50s well after midnight.

WEEKEND: A slow-moving, stalling front looks to move into north MS Saturday morning. It’s likely to bring a couple of showers along with it, but rain intensity and coverage look bleak at best…but don’t be surprised to see a couple dots on the radar north of US-82 Saturday! The front will likely stall out across central MS Sunday, and we could see a couple more brief showers during the morning hours. Highs will briefly dip into the upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Back to the warm weather! Expect highs in the 80s each day right up until, and likely past, Halloween.