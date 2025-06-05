Hot, humid, and stormy

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat, humidity, and storms will stick around for the rest of the work week and into this weekend. Severe weather potential exists for both Friday and Saturday with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain being the primary concerns.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening but should let up through the overnight hours leaving passing clouds. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s, feeling muggy and warm.

FRIDAY: Hot and muggy. High temperatures will be into the lower 90s but heat indices will be into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon hours. So if you are spending time outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around by the afternoon hours that last until the evening. SPC has outlined half of our viewing area in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. Some storms that form could be on the stronger side with damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still hold around for the weekend as well. SPC has outlined our viewing area under a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. Just like Friday, some storms could be stronger at times. Moisture still will be holding strong over the next few days, so it is still going be very muggy.