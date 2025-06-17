Hot & Humid Conditions Continue into the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)– Showers and thunderstorms continue for most of the evening before rolling out of the coverage area. Tomorrow, we will see a slight break from the rain, but not the heat with heat index values in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move east giving way to drive conditions. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for some areas, but others will stay dry. The storms will be much more isolated compared to what we have been seeing. A partly cloudy sky overhead will allow us to see some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

REMAINDER OF WEEK: More showers and thunderstorms make their way into NE Mississippi Thursday morning with the main hazard being gusty winds. Highs will reach the upper 80s before jumping to the mid 90s by the weekend. Rain chances will decrease after Thursday.