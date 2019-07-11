Hot and Humid With Scattered Storms Today; Watching Potential Barry In Gulf.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: What is likely to become Tropical Depression 2 or Tropical Storm Barry today is continuing to organize in the Gulf this morning. This storm is likely to make landfall somewhere in Louisiana Saturday. The remnant low from this storm will lift north, and depending on the exact track could bring us heavy rain, flooding, and a few spin up tornadoes Saturday night through Monday. If the storm tracks further northwest it would likely spare us from any significant weather, but further east and we could see a stretch of nastier weather.

TODAY: Hot and humid with hit or miss showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index in the low to mid 100s. An isolated shower or storm could continue into the early overnight, but rain should end by midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: A few more scattered storms with highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the low 100s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: As of now the forecast is still a bit fluid with Barry being the biggest influence on what our weather will do to end this week and start next week. For now, we’re going with increased rain chances, and will mention the potential for heavy rain and a few spin up tornadoes if the remnants of Barry take a more easterly track through the Mississippi River Valley or Central Mississippi.