Temperatures will stay hot over the next several days with highs close to 90 and heat index values approaching 100 at times. Some pop-up storms will be possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before rain chances increase for the middle and end of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with a slight chance of a quick shower. We’ll stay mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s and a southerly wind.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The heat and humidity will continue to kick off the work week with highs near 90 and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Some afternoon pop-up storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Scattered storms will remain possible for Thursday and Friday, so keep the umbrella nearby. Some storms could produce small hail or gusty winds, but major severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Independence Day weekend looks to feature some fairly summer-like weather. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon hours. For now, it looks like any outdoor weekend plans will be a go, but you may have to head inside for a few minutes if a storm pops up nearby.

