Hot, humid weather returns with rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The string of “tolerable” days has ended, but at least we have chances for rain returning.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the lower 90s on average, though some spots could trend a little less hotter and others could trend into the mid 90s! Occasional showers are possible through the day in the vicinity of a stalled front across northern MS.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds linger, but any rain should end after sunset. Expect a warm, humid overnight with lows in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures inch into the middle 90s with heat indices near or above 105° possible. Isolated showers are possible in the peak-heating hours of the afternoon as well.

FRIDAY: With the approach of a stronger upper-air disturbance, we may see a few heavier showers and storms in the afternoon. Hot, steamy weather is expected with heat indices between 105-110° likely.

WEEKEND: Isolated storms could continue into Saturday, but we do expect less rain coverage by Sunday; however, forecast confidence also drops off. Stay tuned for updates on the forecast!

TROPICAL UPDATE: “Ernesto” should become a stronger storm in the open Atlantic later in the week. NHC’s forecast has a potential major hurricane passing near Bermuda late Friday into Saturday.