Hot & humid Wednesday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ahead of a weak front, hotter and more humid weather is expected Wednesday. We’ll look to transition into some slightly less hot, less humid weather for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the middle to upper 90s area-wide. As a weak front passes through, moisture will pool just enough and create heat index potential of >105°…and a heat advisory is in effect for most spots.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

THU – WEEKEND: Temperatures stay in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, and while the humidity levels will be “acceptable”, they won’t be pleasant or excessive either. A final front Friday will push some substantially drier air into the region, bringing more pleasant air for the weekend. Daytime highs will be near 90 degrees, and we still see good potential of overnight lows in the mid/upper 60s Saturday & Sunday morning.