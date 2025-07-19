Hot & Humid Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances will begin to decrease after today, but temperatures will increase. It is going to be a hot week ahead with highs in the mid 90s and triple digit heat index values. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors! Tippah and Alcorn are under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM on Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain will decrease as we head into the late evening with lows dropping into the mid 70s overnight. Humid conditions will persist.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms continue, but not as many as Saturday. Keep the rain jacket close as some counties will experience rain while others will not. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s before falling into the mid 70s overnight.

START OF THE WORK WEEK: The best way to describe the week…. HOT! Highs will be in the mid 90s for the work week with heat index values in the triple digits. Make sure to follow the heat safety tips below. Rain chances will be low. Sadly, the rain will not help much with the heat.