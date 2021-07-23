Hot & humid weekend coming

SUMMARY: No big changes to the forecast over the next week or so. Daily storms are possible but the main story will be high heat and humidity. Heat indices each day will be in the 100-110° range away from any showers or storms that manage to pop-up.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening rain will fade away allowing for the full buck moon to shine all night long. Look for lows in the low to mid 70s with calm wind. Patchy fog is possible, especially in areas that had rain Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices between 100-110°. A 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms mainly from late morning through mid evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty storms are going to remain possible each day. Those lucky enough to get one will have brief relief from the heat. Highs are going to stay in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-110° range. Muggy lows in the mid 70s are likely.