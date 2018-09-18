Hot for now, rain chances return

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet weather holds. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with calm wind.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot weather continues. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows around 70.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Rain and storms are possible with a front that will come into the region and stall out. We’re going to keep the daily odds at 30-40% for now and fine tune things as time goes by. Weekend temperatures will fall back into the 80s.

