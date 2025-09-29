Hot Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Consistent fall weather is not yet in the forecast – we are staying hot to start this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Another quiet night to end the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60’s. Some passing clouds will work through our area, but we won’t see any rain.

MONDAY: We will start the morning off by quickly warming up – expect the low-90’s by the afternoon. No rain is forecast; it will be sunny all day with a few clouds possible.

TUESDAY: A repeat of Monday. High temperatures will again be in the low-90’s, with no rain expected throughout the day.