Hot start to the week, watching for tropical impacts Wed and Thu

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures start the week out at 90+ degrees but will fall toward mid-week as potential tropical impacts move through the area.

MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures to average out around 90 degrees by afternoon. Dry air will remain, so it will still be tolerable enough.

MONDAY NIGHT: Not *as* pleasant as previous nights, but lows will still drop into the lower & middle 60s.

TUESDAY: The hottest day of the week! Highs will top out in the low 90s w/a mix of sun & clouds.

REST OF WEEK: Tropical impacts are likely to begin for southern Mississippi Wednesday evening as the center of what will be “Francine” approaches from the southwest. While a landfall on the LA coast is forecast early Thursday, heavy rain, wind, and potentially a tornado risk will develop inland across most of Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. For now, prepare for some relatively nasty weather Thursday & Thursday night as the center of “Francine” moves into the Mid-South. While the circulation will obviously weaken, it’s important to note impacts can extend quite far inland w/landfalling tropical systems. Scattered showers will linger for Friday into the weekend, but the “worst” of the weather should be over for our coverage area late Thursday.