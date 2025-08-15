Hot Start to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot, hot, hot! Temperatures will be in the mid 90s to upper 90s for the next several days. Afternoon rain continues as well.

FRIDAY: We will end the work week with a mostly copy and paste day of Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 90s this afternoon with showers and storms possible. Muggy conditions stick around. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8PM this evening for most of our southern counties.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 70s with passing clouds overhead. Humid conditions will persist into the weekend and next week.

WEEKEND: The rain chances for the weekend will continue but there will be fewer showers than we have been seeing. Highs will maintain in the mid to upper 90s. Lows will stay warm in the mid 70s. Stay cool and hydrated this weekend.