Hot start to the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rounding out July and starting August, no major temperatures changes are on the horizon. Rain chances could increase somewhat later this week.

MONDAY: Expect a good deal of sun with highs in the middle 90s, but it won’t be as humid as recent days. Heat advisories and warnings are confined to western and southern Mississippi.

TUESDAY: Clouds and isolated showers could start the day, but things should clear up by afternoon with highs back in the lower to middle 90s.

REST OF WEEK: Persistent north to northwesterly upper-air flow means higher-than-usual uncertainty in daytime rain chances. Some days, rain might be more likely in the morning vs. the afternoon and vice versa. As we get closer to each day, forecast confidence should increase. For now, plan on a daily rain chance from Wed-Sat, keeping in mind at least 75% of those days will likely be dry. Highs will be in the low 90s, typical for early August!