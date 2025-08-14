Hot Summer Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Don’t put away the umbrella just yet! Hot afternoons stick around with rain chances as well. Some areas will have heat index values in the triple digits.

THURSDAY: A hot day ahead with highs headed towards the low to middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. The morning will mostly stay dry before rain and storms are likely in the afternoon hours and headed into the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 70s overnight with rain chances decreasing as we head into the later evening. Passing clouds overnight with calm winds.

FRIDAY: Copy and paste of Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 90s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Lows will drop into the mid 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Good thing is rain chances will decrease. Bad news is highs will not decrease. Highs remain in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.